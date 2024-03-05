(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank staff said they were “shocked” by remarks by one of the institution’s top officials on how to approach climate change, urging President Christine Lagarde and her colleagues to rethink their leadership style.

The ECB’s staff committee sent a letter dated Feb. 28 to institution’s top management after Executive Board member Frank Elderson — speaking at an internal event — questioned why the central bank would hire people “whom we have to reprogram because they came from the best universities, but they still don’t know how to spell the word ‘climate’.”

In the document seen by Bloomberg and first reported by the Financial Times, the staff committee said that “the idea of ‘reprogramming’ people is very much in contradiction to diversity and inclusion, specifically diversity of thoughts, and concerning beyond those aspects.”

Whether and how the ECB should get involved in the fight against climate change has been a matter of debate for years, and it has strained the relationship between the central bank’s staff and its leadership before.

“Many colleagues individually support the ECB’s decision to include climate change into the ECB’s mandate,” the staff committee said. “Yet, there are also good reasons to question the legitimacy of the ECB to self-extend the boundary of its own mandate without any amendment of the legal framework and based on personal opinions of its leadership.”

When Lagarde was asked about reports of Elderson’s remarks in the European Parliament last month, she said “while I completely support all my colleagues, including the one you referred to, I realize sometimes words can go a little bit beyond the passion that underlines what they express.”

An ECB spokesperson said Elderson “is a staunch supporter of all forms of diversity including diversity of thought.”

“His message — at an internal event — that climate science should be considered in the ECB’s work directly reflects the ECB strategy,” according to a statement. “It also echoes his view, supported by his colleagues on the Executive Board, that all factors affecting the ECB’s mandated tasks should be properly understood,” the spokesperson added.

--With assistance from Mark Schroers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.