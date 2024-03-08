Mar 8, 2024
ECB Officials Back June Cut With Some Keeping Door Open to April
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Momentum is building for the June interest-rate cut that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde flagged on Thursday.
Speaking a day after she stressed that additional data are needed before monetary easing can begin, and that “we will know a lot more in June,” policymakers echoed that prospect. A few, though, suggested a swifter move in April shouldn’t be completely ruled out.
All have an eye on euro-area wages, whose growth has been more stubborn of late than inflation. They spoke before data later Friday showed a fourth-quarter slowdown in compensation per employee — a closely watched gauge — though Lagarde had already said such a move was likely.
Here’s what they said:
Joachim Nagel, Germany:
- “The probability is increasing that we could see an interest-rate cut before the summer break”
- “This will be data dependent, but the prospects have brightened”
- Nagel welcomed that markets have become more aligned with June as the appropriate juncture to start lowering borrowing costs
- Read full story: ECB’s Nagel Sees Rising Chance of Rate Cut Before Summer Break
Francois Villeroy de Galhau, France:
- “It seems very probable that there will be a first rate cut in the spring”
- “Spring goes from April until June 21”
- “We now have more and more confidence of getting inflation back to 2% between now and next year”
- Read full story: ECB Will Very Likely Cut Rates in April or June, Villeroy Says
Olli Rehn, Finland:
- “My own assessment is that based on the forecast that has now been received, the risks of premature interest rate cuts in terms of inflation control have substantially decreased — this is also affected by the lowering of the growth forecast. We will come back to the matter in the upcoming April and June meetings based on the latest information.”
- “There have also been voices in the discussion that the ECB could not lower interest rates before the Fed, the US central bank. Rumors about this are greatly exaggerated: The ECB is not the Fed’s ‘13th Federal District’”
- Read full story: ECB Will Discuss Rate Cuts in April and June, Rehn Says
Madis Muller, Estonia:
- Inflation in the euro area is gradually approaching the 2% target, but officials still need more confidence that the trend will persist
- The ECB still needs “firmer confirmation that the trend of falling prices will continue before starting with interest-rate cuts”
- Policymakers are also closely monitoring the “vigorous increase in average wages in the euro area.”
- Pay increases close to 5% would make it more difficult for inflation to slow
- Read full story: ECB’s Muller Says Inflation Slowing But More Confidence Needed
Gediminas Simkus, Lithuania:
- “June is the possible month for a rate cut”
- “I go to each meeting open-minded. I can’t rule out a possibility of a cut in April but the likelihood is low”
- There could be several cuts this year but we can’t say today where easing process will end
- “We’re not in a rush. I don’t see why the cuts should be larger than 25 basis points or why they couldn’t coincide with forecast releases”
- “There’s grounds to start thinking about less restrictive monetary policy”
- Read full story: ECB’s Simkus Says Interest-Rate Cuts May Begin in June
Martins Kazaks, Latvia:
- “The first cut will be important, because that will show that we’ve changed the path”
- “But in my view, it does not mean that we’re forced or obliged to cut each and every meeting”
- “The optionality is always there,” he added. “We don’t put anything on autopilot”
- “Wage growth seems to be easing somewhat”
- ECB to Avoid ‘Autopilot’ on Rates Once Cuts Begin, Kazaks Says
Robert Holzmann, Austria:
- “One of the decision yesterday was no change but a change may be in preparation,” he said, according to Reuters
Bostjan Vasle, Slovenia:
- “We estimate that the current level of interest rates, if maintained long enough, will significantly contribute to the timely return of inflation to the target level”
- “Our further steps will continue to depend on the current situation, i.e. on economic and financial data, the movement of core inflation and the effectiveness of our measures”
- Vasle’s comments repeat the ECB’s policy statement from Thursday
--With assistance from William Horobin, Aaron Eglitis, Milda Seputyte, Ott Tammik, Jan Bratanic and Leo Laikola.
(Updates with pay data in third paragraph.)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.