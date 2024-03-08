ECB Officials Back June Cut With Some Keeping Door Open to April

(Bloomberg) -- Momentum is building for the June interest-rate cut that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde flagged on Thursday.

Speaking a day after she stressed that additional data are needed before monetary easing can begin, and that “we will know a lot more in June,” policymakers echoed that prospect. A few, though, suggested a swifter move in April shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

All have an eye on euro-area wages, whose growth has been more stubborn of late than inflation. They spoke before data later Friday showed a fourth-quarter slowdown in compensation per employee — a closely watched gauge — though Lagarde had already said such a move was likely.

Here’s what they said:

Joachim Nagel, Germany:

“The probability is increasing that we could see an interest-rate cut before the summer break”

“This will be data dependent, but the prospects have brightened”

Nagel welcomed that markets have become more aligned with June as the appropriate juncture to start lowering borrowing costs

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, France:

“It seems very probable that there will be a first rate cut in the spring”

“Spring goes from April until June 21”

“We now have more and more confidence of getting inflation back to 2% between now and next year”

Olli Rehn, Finland:

“My own assessment is that based on the forecast that has now been received, the risks of premature interest rate cuts in terms of inflation control have substantially decreased — this is also affected by the lowering of the growth forecast. We will come back to the matter in the upcoming April and June meetings based on the latest information.”

“There have also been voices in the discussion that the ECB could not lower interest rates before the Fed, the US central bank. Rumors about this are greatly exaggerated: The ECB is not the Fed’s ‘13th Federal District’”

Madis Muller, Estonia:

Inflation in the euro area is gradually approaching the 2% target, but officials still need more confidence that the trend will persist

The ECB still needs “firmer confirmation that the trend of falling prices will continue before starting with interest-rate cuts”

Policymakers are also closely monitoring the “vigorous increase in average wages in the euro area.”

Pay increases close to 5% would make it more difficult for inflation to slow

Gediminas Simkus, Lithuania:

“June is the possible month for a rate cut”

“I go to each meeting open-minded. I can’t rule out a possibility of a cut in April but the likelihood is low”

There could be several cuts this year but we can’t say today where easing process will end

“We’re not in a rush. I don’t see why the cuts should be larger than 25 basis points or why they couldn’t coincide with forecast releases”

“There’s grounds to start thinking about less restrictive monetary policy”

Martins Kazaks, Latvia:

“The first cut will be important, because that will show that we’ve changed the path”

“But in my view, it does not mean that we’re forced or obliged to cut each and every meeting”

“The optionality is always there,” he added. “We don’t put anything on autopilot”

“Wage growth seems to be easing somewhat”

Robert Holzmann, Austria:

“One of the decision yesterday was no change but a change may be in preparation,” he said, according to Reuters

Bostjan Vasle, Slovenia:

“We estimate that the current level of interest rates, if maintained long enough, will significantly contribute to the timely return of inflation to the target level”

“Our further steps will continue to depend on the current situation, i.e. on economic and financial data, the movement of core inflation and the effectiveness of our measures”

Vasle’s comments repeat the ECB’s policy statement from Thursday

