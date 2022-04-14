(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy makers are forming a consensus around increasing interest rates in the third quarter of 2022, according to people familiar with the matter.

The first hike in borrowing costs in more than a decade is seen having a magnitude of 25 basis points, they said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Earlier on Thursday, policy makers reiterated a plan to end asset purchases in the third quarter, with President Christine Lagarde declining to specify a precise end date. Exiting bond buying is a pre-condition for raising rates, which could follow “anywhere between a week to several months” after, she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.