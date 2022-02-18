(Bloomberg) --

More European Central Bank officials are conceding that interest rates will likely need to rise late this year in the face of a stronger inflation outlook.

A consensus is emerging before the March 10 policy meeting to set September as the end-date for asset purchases, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

Current ECB guidance states bond-buying will continue until “shortly before” rates are increased. That makes December the most likely month for liftoff, the people said, with October considered too soon and policy makers not meeting in November.

Officials stress that any decision will depend on incoming data and forecasts. An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Money markets priced in 44 basis points of tightening by year-end, compared with 42 basis-points on Thursday. German two-year bonds -- which are the most sensitive to changes in interest rates -- trimmed gains to leave the yield three basis points lower at minus 0.46%.

Uniting behind an accelerated timetable to unwind monetary stimulus would represent a remarkable shift in the ECB’s collective stance. It began just two weeks ago when President Christine Lagarde declined to rule out a rate hike in 2022 -- something she’d frequently called unlikely in the past.

The pressure has been building for much longer. Euro-zone inflation has repeatedly broken records and, at 5.1%, is more than double the ECB’s 2% target. The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, is far more advanced in its own exit from pandemic support. The Bank of England has raised rates twice already.

Even some of the most cautious officials on the ECB’s 25-member Governing Council are shifting their position, the people said.

Lagarde cautions that tightening policy too rapidly risks derailing Europe’s economic rebound. But in a flurry of public remarks by officials this week, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel issued one of the starkest warnings, saying “the risk of acting too late has increased.”

Germany’s Joachim Nagel and the Netherlands’ Klaas Knot have both floated the idea of a rate hike this year. Latvia’s Martins Kazaks said an increase is “quite likely,” though he called recent money-market bets on two quarter-point moves “somewhat too harsh.”

The hawks point to a cocktail of soaring energy costs, persistent supply-chain snarls and geopolitical tensions that risk feeding wage demands and inflation expectations. Some question whether the forecasts the ECB has relied on in the past should carry the same weight.

Amid the high levels of uncertainty, other policy makers -- including Slovakia’s Peter Kazimir and France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau -- underline the need for flexibility. While both can envisage bond-buying finishing in the summer, they urge a change in the official guidance so a rate increase needn’t necessarily follow in short order.

There’s caution elsewhere too. Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos sees “no reason to overreact” to the current bout of inflation, while Finland’s Olli Rehn warned that a strong response “would probably cause economic growth to stop.”

Chief Economist Philip Lane, a key player in defining the ECB’s position, is more accepting policy will have to change, saying Thursday that data show inflation may settle around 2%, an outcome that would permit a “gradual normalization.” Updated projections on consumer prices are due at next month’s meeting.

To reassure investors that its retreat from bond-buying and record-low rates will be gradual and smooth, the ECB will stress the difference between normalizing and tightening policy.

With memories of Europe’s debt crisis nearly a decade ago still vivid, concerns about rising government bond yields on the euro-area periphery may spark debate about additional support for the likes of Italy.

So far, insurance against potential market stress has been pledged in the form of reinvestments from a pandemic-era asset-purchase program where net buying concludes next month. France’s Villeroy has also proposed a discretionary backstop that he calls a “virtual toolbox.”

With so much to discuss, policy makers are unlikely to agree on all their next steps when they meet in just under three weeks. But they’re starting to align on the path they must take.

“The direction in which we need to head is clear,” Spain’s de Cos said.

(Updates with market reaction in fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.