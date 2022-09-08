(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials are prepared to deliver another jumbo interest-rate increase at their October meeting if the inflation outlook warrants an additional big step, according to people familiar with the debate.

A second consecutive hike of 75 basis points would match the Federal Reserve’s recent aggression, underlining the tougher approach adopted by ECB officials of late as inflation in the 19-nation euro zone breaks record after record.

The appetite for a potential repeat of Thursday’s unprecedented monetary-policy tightening is shared among hawks and doves on the Governing Council, said the people, who asked not to be identified commenting on private talks.

Shrinking the almost 5 trillion-euro ($5 trillion) stash of bonds bought by the ECB during recent crises -- a process known as quantitative tightening -- is expected to be discussed at officials’ non-policy meeting in Cyprus on Oct. 5 and will likely also be debated at subsequent gatherings, according to the people.

Chief Economist Philip Lane, whose latest speech urged a “steady pace” of rate increases, struck a notably more hawkish tone this week in his presentation to the Governing Council on the economic environment, they said.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“If financial stability is preserved, we now think the Governing Council will hike by 75 basis points again next month. That may be followed by a 50-bp hike to those rates in December and a 25-bp increase to just the deposit rate in February.”

--David Powell, Jamie Rush and Maeva Cousin. Read more here

After Thursday’s rate announcement, the ECB pledged “several” future moves -- a statement President Christine Lagarde said means “probably more than two, including this one, but it’s probably also going to be less than five.”

The people said officials didn’t discuss or agree on those remarks by Lagarde.

The euro slid against the dollar while she spoke concurrently with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who declared that the US central bank will act “forthrightly” and won’t flinch in its efforts to curb inflation “until the job is done.”

Money-market investors boosted wagers on further ECB tightening, with bets of another 75 basis-point move in October reaching 40%. It’s an abrupt reversal after the ECB was accused of reacting too slowly to inflation that began as Covid lockdowns ended and worsened when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Whatever rate path emerges, further decisions will be taken amid rising fears of a euro-area recession. New quarterly projections from the ECB point to faster price gains alongside slower economic expansion. Next year’s growth forecast was slashed to just 0.9%.

As the cost-of-living crisis saps demand, analysts foresee a downturn of two or more quarters starting this year, with some saying one has already begun.

Considering the deteriorating backdrop, former ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet was struck by the ECB’s assessment that it expects to lift rates further “to dampen demand.”

“I was a bit surprised,” he told Bloomberg Television. “It means that there’s excess demand, in spite of a situation where the level of GDP is just slightly above the level it was in 2019.”

Lagarde herself said supply-side issues are driving Europe’s inflation, which overshot last month to 9.1% -- notching yet another all-time high at almost five times the 2% target.

For Lagarde and her colleagues, some of whom envisage hikes persisting through any upcoming recession, that’s the main focus.

“Determined action had to be taken,” she said. “Inflation remains far too high.”

(Updates with detail, market pricing, former ECB official starting in eighth paragraph.)

