(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is on the brink of a jumbo three-quarter-point increase in interest rates to wrest back control over record inflation, even as the risk of a euro-zone recession rises.

The unprecedented monetary-tightening step, which would lift the deposit rate to 0.75% from 0%, is predicted by a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, including Wall Street heavyweights Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

Investor bets also lean toward 75 basis points, though it’s not a done deal. Wagers have retreated partially in recent days as weak economic data stoke fears of a downturn and doves who fret about the growth outlook rallied behind a more modest half-point increase.

A bigger move would see the ECB join the more than 40 central banks, including the Federal Reserve, that have deployed outsized hikes to curb stubborn inflation. It could also perk up a flagging euro and send a strong message to critics who say policy makers were too slow to act as the end of Covid lockdowns and the war in Ukraine sent prices soaring.

The rate decision is due at 2:15 p.m. in Frankfurt, 30 minutes before President Christine Lagarde’s news conference, with updated economic projections due alongside the announcement.

Investors are also eager for clarity on how rising borrowing costs will affect the ECB’s treatment of the 4.5 trillion euros ($4.4 trillion) of excess liquidity sloshing around Europe’s financial system, and for a steer on when officials may begin shrinking the stash of bonds they accumulated during recent crises.

Interest Rates

The prospect of a three-quarter-point rate increase emerged late last month from Governing Council hawks attending the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole retreat. Even some of their warier colleagues urged forceful action.

Whether it materializes will depend in part on the new forecasts -- specifically, how much the growth and inflation outlooks have worsened, with some analysts saying the 19-member currency bloc is already in a recession.

Prices climbed 9.1% from a year ago in August -- nearly five times the ECB’s 2% target for the medium term -- while a measure excluding food and energy also hit an all-time high. Consumers surveyed by the ECB predict inflation of 5% over the next 12 months and 3% in three years’ time.

The euro hasn’t helped. Its slump to below parity against the dollar has raised the cost of imports, particularly commodities priced in the US currency. Anything less than a three-quarter-point hike risks further weakness, according to Societe Generale’s Anatoli Annenkov.

ECB hawks will face opposition from Chief Economist Philip Lane, who’s proposed a “multi-step calibrated series rather than a smaller number of larger rate increases.”

There are signs of a political discomfort too. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned this week that monetary tightening “must be made compatible with an economic-recovery path.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

A compromise between the hawks and the doves may be for a 75-bp hike to be coupled with a clear message that the larger hike is a front-loaded increase and that the likely terminal rate hasn’t risen.

--David Powell, Jamie Rush and Maeva Cousin. Read more here

Excess Liquidity

With the deposit rate about to exceed zero for the first time in more than a decade, the ECB may also adjust the way it remunerates trillions of euros of excess liquidity held by commercial lenders in its accounts.

That money created income for the ECB while the deposit rate was negative, but the process will reverse when the latest rate hike takes effect next Wednesday.

Since the ECB said in July that it will “evaluate options” on remunerating excess liquidity, policy makers including France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau have pushed for a swift solution.

The concern is that commercial lenders will receive sizable risk-free income while national central banks will incur losses -- a situation that could impede the effective transmission of the ECB’s monetary policy.

Announcing changes on Thursday could prompt banks to increase early repayments of long-term loans this month. Knowns as TLTROs, they’ve created almost half the region’s excess liquidity.

Quantitative Tightening

Offloading the almost 5 trillion euros ($5 trillion) of bonds the ECB bought during recent crises is seen as the logical next step in removing stimulus.

Policy makers have signaled they’re in no particular rush to follow the Fed and the Bank of England in proceeding with so-called quantitative tightening. But more hawkish officials, including Latvian central bank Governor Martins Kazaks, have said the issue should at least be discussed relatively soon.

The ECB’s efforts are complicated by concerns that national bond markets will react differently to QT -- threatening to widen the spread between the German yields and those of more indebted member states. For Italy’s 10-year notes, that gap was about 235 basis points on Wednesday, near this year’s high.

QT, when it begins, will likely focus on reducing the 3.3 trillion euros of holdings accumulated under a 2015 program designed to avert deflation.

Reinvestments from separate bond purchases made during the pandemic are currently the ECB’s first line of defense against unwarranted jumps in weaker euro-zone governments’ yields and are planned to run through at least 2024.

