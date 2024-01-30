(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank said it’s ready to consider further adjustments to its monetary-policy approach to support the transition to a green economy.

As part of an updated roadmap for its climate efforts, the Frankfurt-based central bank said it will intensify work on green investment needs and step up attempts to understand how the fight against global warming affects the economy.

“The results will also inform the ECB’s macro modeling framework,” it said Tuesday in a statement. “Furthermore, the ECB will explore, within its mandate, the case for further changes to its monetary-policy instruments and portfolios in view of this transition.”

While some central banks are wary to stray beyond their primary role of keeping inflation stable, the ECB has started weaving climate considerations into its policy tools — for example by adjusting its corporate-bond purchase program to reward issuers with better sustainability performance. Officials also decided to consider carbon footprints in the central bank’s collateral framework.

Such actions matter for financial markets. A study by the German Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability published Tuesday said that “green stocks” reacted positively to an enlargement of the Network for Greening the Financial System, an alliance of central banks committed to advancing the transition to a more sustainable economy.

That suggests “central bankers’ commitment to the transition to a sustainable economy is indeed perceived as a credible signal by financial markets,” the authors said.

Executive Board member Frank Elderson has previously floated changing the composition of the ECB’s public-sector bond holdings to mirror the European Union’s climate priorities. Advocacy groups have called on central banks to go even further, for example by offering long-term financing at reduced rates for green investments.

Elderson noted Tuesday that “significant challenges related to data coverage and quality definitions” so far stood in the way of adopting such a policy. But as regulations in this area evolve, “we will continue to work in this field and reassess the feasibility of potential operations going forward as long as this fits our primary objective,” he told reporters.

The ECB also said that it will also “deepen its analysis of the impact of extreme weather events on inflation and the financial system, and how this can be integrated into climate scenarios and macroeconomic projections.”

But Greenpeace wasn’t impressed with the ECB’s latest push into climate policy.

The announcements “are nothing more than hot air,” said Mauricio Vargas, financial expert at the organization. “It has long been clear that investments in climate-damaging oil companies such as Shell and TotalEnergies must be reduced if monetary policy is to comply with the Paris Agreement.”

