Jun 28, 2023
ECB Over-Hiking Isn’t an Acceptable Position, Centeno Tells CNBC
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno cautioned in an interview with CNBC against tightening monetary policy excessively.
Speaking at the ECB’s annual retreat in Sintra Portugal, where a debate is underway on how high the ECB should take borrowing costs, Centeno indicated that hikes should end sooner rather than later.
“The ECB as whole must be in a much more balanced position,” Centeno said Wednesday. “Over-hiking is essentially non-acceptable as a position.”
Centeno also said:
- “Inflation is coming down — it is coming down as quickly as it went up”
- “We target headline inflation and this is our main focus”
- “We are not witnessing clear signs of second-round effects”
- “The economy is already taking a hit. And if the economy takes a hit, inflation will react”
- Speaking about the tightening to date, he said “when the effect will come it may come abruptly and we cannot be surprised about it”
