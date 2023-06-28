(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno cautioned in an interview with CNBC against tightening monetary policy excessively.

Speaking at the ECB’s annual retreat in Sintra Portugal, where a debate is underway on how high the ECB should take borrowing costs, Centeno indicated that hikes should end sooner rather than later.

“The ECB as whole must be in a much more balanced position,” Centeno said Wednesday. “Over-hiking is essentially non-acceptable as a position.”

Centeno also said:

“Inflation is coming down — it is coming down as quickly as it went up”

“We target headline inflation and this is our main focus”

“We are not witnessing clear signs of second-round effects”

“The economy is already taking a hit. And if the economy takes a hit, inflation will react”

Speaking about the tightening to date, he said “when the effect will come it may come abruptly and we cannot be surprised about it”

