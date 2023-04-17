(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank was faulted for inefficiency and having too great a focus on capital requirements in its oversight of the region’s lenders.

A group of experts appointed by the ECB to review its supervision said it needs to simplify its process for evaluating risks faced by individual banks, according to a report published on the ECB’s website on Monday. It was also found to be overly focused on lenders’ financial reserves.

European bank executives criticized their main regulator last year for what they regarded as excessively intrusive and cumbersome demands. The ECB has pushed back, saying the industry has benefited from confidence in the eyes of depositors and investors thanks to its close watch on risks, while pledging to lighten the burden with a more targeted approach.

In a nod to that balancing act, Andrea Enria, who leads the ECB’s oversight arm, said on Monday that the report “strengthens our conviction that supervision needs to become more adaptable, intrusive and risk-focused.”

Still, the experts also said the ECB’s approach “appears to be too capital centric” and that it should place more emphasis on qualitative measures for addressing weaknesses at banks.

The ECB said it “will continue to strengthen supervisory practices” and will evaluate input from the report as part of a review of supervisory processes planned for 2024.

