(Bloomberg) -- The spike in energy costs was behind recent inflation-forecasting mistakes by the European Central Bank, including the biggest in its history, according to new research from the institution.

Euro-zone price growth in the first quarter was two percentage points higher than the ECB projected in December 2021 -- an error a paper released Thursday blamed on a reliance on financial-market pricing for predicting commodities trends.

The path investors foresaw for oil and natural gas costs proved to be radically different in recent quarters as Europe’s economy rebounded strongly from the pandemic and Russia invaded Ukraine. Supply-chain snarls also played a role, the researchers found.

“Errors are inherent to the nature of Eurosystem and ECB staff projections which are conditioned on a set of assumptions, mainly stemming from market-based information including on energy prices,” the ECB said. “The recent experience provides however some guidance for further improvements to make the projections more robust.”

ECB officials initially played down the price surge, attributing it to factors that would soon pass. But month after month of overshoots resulted in an accelerated path to unwinding stimulus and the possibility of an interest-rate hike in July.

The models the ECB uses to produce its quarterly inflation and economic-growth outlook were already viewed with skepticism by some Governing Council members as Covid-19 stoked uncertainty.

But the ECB said the accuracy of its forecasts was similar to that of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, concluding that the “surge in headline inflation across jurisdictions in 2021 was not foreseen by any of the central banks.”

While models are continuously being refined, the current mix of war and pandemic reopening means “inflation developments are likely to remain very challenging to forecast in the near term,” the ECB said.

