(Bloomberg) -- Stand aside King Dollar, the euro is on the ascendant.

That’s the view of George Saravelos, global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank AG. Previously bearish on the common currency, he’s now recommending a long position on the euro-dollar pair after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde sounded a more hawkish note in comments to reporters Thursday.

“President Lagarde in today’s press conference has clearly signalled a pivot from slow-moving calendar-based guidance to something far more active,” he wrote in a note to clients. “The shift has been the signal we have been looking for a pivot in our view on the euro.”

Lagarde told journalists that the risks to the inflation outlook were tilted to the upside, particularly in the near term. That prompted the euro to rally to its highest level in nearly three weeks versus the dollar, erasing earlier losses.

Deutsche Bank hadn’t previously been anticipating an advance in the euro until the second half of the year, with focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s push to raise interest rates supporting the dollar. However, that time horizon has been dragged forward with Saravelos likening Lagarde’s change of tone to what he termed “equivalent” pivots made by the Fed in June and January.

The euro had been lagging peers on expectations the ECB will trail the Bank of England and Federal Reserve in tightening policy. It fell around 7% last year as the dollar surged. The prospect of the ECB reacting faster to surging inflation, however, could transform its prospects.

The euro also held gains versus the pound, which had earlier Thursday received a fillip from an expected Bank of England rate rise but with a big minority of officials also favoring a larger rate increase of 50 basis points.

