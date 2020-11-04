(Bloomberg) -- More monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank is needed to support the economy amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said.

“In light of the second wave of Covid-19 infections and renewed lockdowns, further monetary policy support is required to safeguard favorable financial conditions and underpin economic activity in the face of a deteriorating growth outlook,” Schnabel said in a speech published on Wednesday.

The Governing Council left its policy unchanged last week, but pledged to come up with a new package of measures by the next meeting in December. ECB President Christine Lagarde stressed that all of the institution’s instruments could be recalibrated.

The ECB will also prepare new economic projections for that meeting, which could give a better idea how much stimulus is needed. Governments across the euro zone have imposed new curbs to stop the coronavirus from spreading, potentially tipping the bloc into a double-dip recession.

Policy makers will assess “how our toolkit should be adjusted to best support the economy during the course of next year and beyond, based on the medium-term inflation outlook,” Schnabel said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.