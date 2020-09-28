24m ago
ECB Policy Clash, Central Banks’ Wild Year, U.S. Jobs: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and week:
- European Central Bank officials are lining up in a policy clash over whether to add monetary support soon to head off any economic slowdown, or wait for stronger evidence that it’s needed
- The ECB should keep up significant monetary stimulus, Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said
- The U.K. and European Union are starting a key week of Brexit talks, with the bloc stiffening its demands over how any trade deal will be enforced after losing trust in Boris Johnson because of his attempt to rewrite last year’s divorce agreement
- Central bankers who used to help bail out financial institutions in crisis have given almost $9 trillion this year to a motley crew amid the pandemic
- China’s central bankers may need to pump more than 1 trillion yuan into the banking sector by end-October to help banks sustain sufficient liquidity buffers, according to Bloomberg Economics calculations
- Varying degrees of spillover from the Melbourne virus flareup are creating a multi-speed recovery in Australia that will pose a challenge for policy responses, Bloomberg Economics shows
- The final U.S. jobs report before the presidential election headlines this week in economy data worldwide
