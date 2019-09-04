(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhausignaled skepticism over the need for renewed asset purchases by the ECB. Meanwhile, incoming ECB Christine Lagarde will be questioned by EU lawmakers today as she seeks their support before taking over from Mario Draghi in November.

U.K. Chancellor Sajid Javid is expected to say that a decade of austerity is over as he hands out extra money for schools, hospitals and policing in his spending review today.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is set to face tough questions on today after Parliament’s Treasury Committee named John Mann as interim chair.

There’s a lot of weight on the shoulders of shoppers around the world, and the strain is starting to show.

Economists are downgrading their forecasts for economic growth in China again, to below a level seen as necessary for the Communist Party to meet its own goals in time for its centenary in 2021.

Investors are increasingly signaling they don’t buy the inflation-boosting policies central banks are selling, with some even fretting stimulus may do more harm than good.

President Donald Trump sought to prod China into doing a trade deal before the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, or face even more difficult negotiations during his potential second term.

Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren said the U.S. economy remains “relatively strong” despite clearly heightened risks, leaving him unconvinced on the need for an interest-rate cut. Here’s a summary of recent remarks by Fed policy makers.

The Bank of Canada is expected to open the door further to interest rate cuts at a decision Wednesday, amid worries U.S.-China tensions will curb a relatively robust expansion at home.

Australia’s economy expanded at the slowest pace since the worldwide recession as a weak housing sector dragged on growth

