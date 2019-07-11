(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy makers were united in June on the plan to stand ready to provide more stimulus to the euro-area economy, while expressing some differing views on how to calibrate their tools.

“There was broad agreement that, in the light of the heightened uncertainty, which was likely to extend further into the future, the Governing Council needed to be ready and prepared to ease the monetary policy stance further by adjusting all of its instruments, according to an account of the Governing Council’s June 5-6 meeting, which was held in Vilnius.

Members also reached a general consensus on policy proposals put forth by Chief Economist Philip Lane, though “some nuances were expressed about individual elements of the policy package,” including forward guidance on interest rates and pricing of long-term loans for banks.

“Some arguments were made in favor of a pricing more in line with that of TLTRO II” making its contribution “to the monetary policy stance even stronger,” the account said. “The extension of the calendar element of the forward guidance on interest rates was widely seen as appropriate.”

At the same time, there was concern that by progressively aligning with market expectations, “the independent value of the calendar element could be seen to be diminished.”

Officials ultimately decided to double down on their commitment to record-low interest rates should the economic outlook not improve, pledging to keep them at present levels through the first half of next year. President Mario Draghi said at the time that the ECB is willing to consider further cuts to rates or potentially renewing asset purchases if needed. Starting in September there are also plans to provide lenders with an extra infusion of cash in the form of long-term loans.

Since the meeting, officials have expressed mixed views on what contingencies would need to be met for further stimulus. Draghi said at the ECB’s annual forum in Sintra that if the outlook didn’t improve, that would be enough to warrant action, while other policy makers suggested that new downside risks would need to materialize.

Inflation Expectations

ECB officials said inflation was “seen to remain some distance away from the Governing Council’s inflation aim.” Market-based inflation expectations have fallen steeply this year.

According to the account, it was remarked that technical factors might affect the information content of market-based measures of inflation expectations, yet “there should be no room for complacency.”

ECB officials will next meet to set policy on July 24-25 and update their economic projections. Draghi will likely leave office this October as the only ECB president never to have raised interest rates. IMF chief Christine Lagarde is set to succeed him.

