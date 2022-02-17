Feb 17, 2022
ECB Policy Misstep, Ukraine Tensions, G20 Finance Meet: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The European Central Bank is moving toward rate increases that could take effect just as inflation drops, according to economist forecasts that hint at the possibility of a policy mistake
- The ECB also is said to be working on a plan to keep accepting Greek bonds as collateral for certain financing until 2024
- Finance chiefs from the world’s biggest economies hold their first gathering this year to talk about the pandemic, inflation and taxes
- Households across Europe face a big squeeze in the clash between Russia and the West, Bloomberg Economics says
- A Bank of Canada deputy may have signaled the central bank is on track to raise interest rates in two weeks
- Turkey’s central bank is expected to hold rates for a second straight meeting as the government confronts the most severe surge in prices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two decades in power
- Amid Covid travel bans, the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank is keeping tabs on major development projects in places like India and Turkey by tracking progress from space
- Singapore reaffirmed its 2022 economic growth forecast and raised its reading for last year
- If commodity prices remain at current levels for the rest of the year, the transfer from consumers to producers would total around $370 billion, Bloomberg Economics finds
