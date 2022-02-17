(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank is moving toward rate increases that could take effect just as inflation drops, according to economist forecasts that hint at the possibility of a policy mistake

The ECB also is said to be working on a plan to keep accepting Greek bonds as collateral for certain financing until 2024

Finance chiefs from the world’s biggest economies hold their first gathering this year to talk about the pandemic, inflation and taxes

Households across Europe face a big squeeze in the clash between Russia and the West, Bloomberg Economics says

A Bank of Canada deputy may have signaled the central bank is on track to raise interest rates in two weeks

Turkey’s central bank is expected to hold rates for a second straight meeting as the government confronts the most severe surge in prices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two decades in power

Amid Covid travel bans, the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank is keeping tabs on major development projects in places like India and Turkey by tracking progress from space

Singapore reaffirmed its 2022 economic growth forecast and raised its reading for last year

If commodity prices remain at current levels for the rest of the year, the transfer from consumers to producers would total around $370 billion, Bloomberg Economics finds

