ECB Policy Must Be More Stubborn Than Inflation, Nagel Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must be determined in ensuring inflation continues to slow, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel.

“We expect high inflation in the euro area to weaken, but it is not over yet,” he said in emailed comments. “Core inflation is stubborn, so our monetary policy needs to be even more stubborn. We need staying power.”

The ECB, which raised interest rates for a ninth time on Thursday, will decide in September whether another step is needed, Nagel said.

“We need interest rates to be high enough and we need to keep them there for as long as necessary,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.