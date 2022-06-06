(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policymakers will this week ask President Christine Lagarde to use stronger language to signal that fragmentation won’t be allowed to happen and the borrowing costs of more vulnerable countries like Italy and Spain will be contained, according to people familiar with the matter.

The spread between German and Italian bonds has been widening as markets brace for an end to quantitative easing at this week’s ECB meeting and a subsequent rate hike in July. The 10-year spread was above 200 basis points on Monday at compared with less than 140 basis points at the start of the year.

Lagarde has said many times the central bank won’t allow financial conditions across the euro area to diverge significantly and is ready to do whatever is needed to avoid it. Some of the Governing Council members will ask for more decisive language and want further action on a crisis tool that the institution’s staff has been working on for some time, the people said. An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

Policymakers had as early as last year, discussed a precautionary instrument to be used in the event of a blowout of bond yields of weaker economies. At the time, officials from the region’s periphery lobbied for the ECB to pledge unlimited bond purchases to limit their borrowing costs, while peers from core countries wanted some strings attached.

In December, the Governing Council decided that extra flexibility in reinvesting bonds maturing from its emergency portfolio would be sufficient. Now, as spreads continue to widen, the debate is once again heating up.

