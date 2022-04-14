(Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine has increased the danger that record inflation climbs further, affirming the European Central Bank’s stance that exiting stimulus in the coming months is appropriate, President Christine Lagarde said.

While also flagging the threat to economic growth from Russia’s invasion, she told reporters Thursday that officials are keeping a close eye on expectations for the path of consumer prices. Policy makers earlier renewed a pledge to end bond-buying in the third quarter, with markets expecting interest rates to be lifted later this year.

“Upside risks surrounding the inflation outlook have also intensified, especially in the near-term.” Lagarde said by video link from her home as she recovers from Covid-19. “We are very attentive to the current uncertainties and are closely monitoring the incoming data in relation to the implications for the medium term inflation outlook.”

Consumer prices surged by almost four times the ECB’s 2% target last month. Officials see “gradual” rate hikes “some time after” the termination of asset purchases.

While the ECB is still well behind the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England in raising borrowing costs, its faster timetable for withdrawing stimulus underlines its increasing focus on taming price pressures -- stoked by the war in Ukraine -- over risks to the pandemic rebound in the 19-member euro zone.

