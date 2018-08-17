(Bloomberg) -- Options markets may offer a low-risk exposure to a rebound in sentiment for pricing of European Central Bank interest-rate hikes.

The negative macro backdrop has weighed on money-market expectations for a first ECB interest-rate move. Euribor put spreads may allow investors to take a bearish view on rates at limited cost.

Euribors will only gradually start repricing with plenty of things to worry about -- trade-war fears impacting on the capex cycle, EM stagflationary and contagion risks, Italy fragility -- and ECB’s enhanced forward guidance having bought plenty of time

Euribor put spreads are at attractive levels to express a bearish view with limited downside versus paying ECB OIS outright, which would be a highly directional view and negatively rolling

For example, ERZ9 100/100.125 put spreads and ERH0 99.875/100 cost less than 4 ticks

Eonia curve is pricing around a 19-basis-point increase by March 2020 and the expression will benefit from any ECB sources trying to guide pricing and any positive developments in U.S.-China trade brinkmanship, with U.S. mid-term elections less than three months away

NOTE: Tanvir Sandhu is a global interest-rate and derivatives strategist who writes for Bloomberg. The observations he makes are his own and are not intended as investment advice

