ECB Probably at Rate Peak But Too Soon to Consider Cuts, Nagel Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has probably concluded its hiking cycle, but it’s still too early to consider lower borrowing costs, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel.

“There’s a high likelihood that after 10 rate increases we’ve reached the interest-rate plateau,” Nagel said Friday in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF. “In my view, it’s much too early to think about when rate cuts might possibly happen.”

The ECB kept borrowing costs unchanged for a second meeting on Thursday after inflation slowed more than anticipated over recent months. But it still only sees price pressures in the euro zone returning to the 2% target in the second half of 2025 — an outlook President Christine Lagarde says means “we should absolutely not lower our guard.”

“We’ll decide on the basis of data what’s going to happen in the course of the year,” Nagel said, adding that right now, “inflation is still too high.”

Nagel, who also heads Germany’s Bundesbank, said the outlook for price pressures in Europe’s largest economy has improved significantly.

The institution’s latest forecasts — published earlier on Friday —anticipate a slowdown in inflation from 6.1% this year to 2.7% in 2024.

Even so, “we still have some way go” until the rate has returned to the ECB’s 2% goal, Nagel said.

The Bundesbank also said sluggish exports dragging down industry, and restrained consumer spending and investment — damped by higher financing costs — are to blame for an economic contraction of 0.1% in Germany this year. Its latest projections show 0.4% growth in 2024 before momentum picks up in subsequent years.

