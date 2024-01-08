ECB Probably Won’t Cut Rates Before the Summer, Vujcic Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is unlikely to lower borrowing costs before the summer, according to Governing Council member Boris Vujcic.

While inflation will continue to gradually ease, officials want to be convinced of the slowdown and will await data on the euro zone’s labor market, the Croatian central bank chief said Monday.

“We’re not talking about cutting interest rates now, and probably won’t before summer,” Vujcic told Croatia’s N1 TV.

Investors have been betting on a raft of ECB rate cuts this year after a steeper-than-anticipated plunge in inflation toward the end of 2023. Markets have pared those wagers somewhat recently, but continue to price a first quarter-point reduction in the spring.

Worsening economic weakness could fuel such expectations, though Vujcic said the 20-nation euro area will dodge a first downturn since the pandemic.

“It looks like Croatia will avoid a recession, and probably also in the euro zone,” he said. “We’ll have a mild cooling, without a recession, while achieving our goal to lower the inflation.”

