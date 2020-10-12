(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank top officials amplified their call on governments to keep supporting euro-area economies as they recover from the coronavirus slump, warning against prematurely removing aid.

Speaking on Monday, President Christine Lagarde said her biggest concern right now is that measures such as debt moratoria, state guarantees and furlough schemes are phased out too abruptly. Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel argued separately that European governments shouldn’t start worrying about rising debt levels.

Their appeal comes as countries impose new restrictions to curb a surge in infections that risks scuppering the region’s nascent recovery and may raise the need for more stimulus.

“Clearly what we hope, policy makers will understand and will determine, is that those supports have to be continued for a period of time, even as the recovery takes hold,” Lagarde said in an online discussion on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

Those measures should stay in place “even as the pandemic gradually phases out so that there is a smooth transition into a full-fledged recovery,” she said.

The ECB has bought large amounts of debt issued by governments to finance their aid packages through its 1.35 trillion-euro ($1.6 trillion) emergency bond-buying program. Schnabel said policy makers will continue providing the backstop, and economists widely expect the scheme will be expanded by the end of the year.

Monetary policy “will remain a stable and reliable source of support throughout the crisis,” Schnabel said on Monday.

With economies struggling across the 19-nation region, the inflation rate turned negative in August and will likely remain below zero for the rest of the year. ECB chief economist Philip Lane said in an interview published Sunday that the institution isn’t happy with the current outlook for prices, which currently predicts the gauge to climb to 1.3% in 2022, far below its just-under-2% goal.

Using fiscal and structural policies more actively will boost potential growth, support price stability and “increase monetary policy space in the future,” Schnabel said. She also urged politicians to quickly implement the European Union’s 750 billion-euro ($886 billion) rescue program.

