ECB Rate Cut Decision to Come in Next Few Meetings, Kazaks Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will soon start lowering borrowing costs, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

If the economy “roughly follows” the ECB’s forecasts, “then the decision to start reducing interest rates could be made within the next few meetings,” the Latvian central banker said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Kazaks also said:

“Although we did not talk about the reduction of interest rates in the ECB Council at the March meeting, we started a discussion about a possible reduction of rates in the future”

“Until recently, the risk of reducing interest rates too quickly and driving inflation rates up again, which would require rate hikes well above the current 4% to curb inflation (we remember the painful experience of the late 1970s and early 1980s in Europe and the USA!), was much higher about the risks of starting to reduce rates too late” “These risks are now beginning to level out and there is no need to delay the rate reduction too much”

“The financial markets currently have a rather similar vision, fully pricing in the first rate cut by 0.25 percentage points already in June”

“Uncertainty remains high, so some caution is still necessary. Confident and safe, but cautious” “One of the reasons for this year’s lower-than-predicted inflation is natural gas prices. With the current unexpectedly low natural gas prices rising, inflation would rise again” “The tension in the labor market is still high — although the rates of wage growth have slowed down, they are fast and create risks for inflation to be ‘stubborn’ and to decrease very reluctantly”

“The dragon of inflation is pinned to the ground, a little more and it will be defeated”

Read More: ECB Must Take Bet on Rate Cut as Prices Abate, Wunsch Says

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.