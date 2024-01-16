(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is likely to start lowering borrowing costs this year but the exact timing will depend on data, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

The ECB’s next move will be a cut as it’s so far delivered disinflation in the euro area while avoiding a recession, the Bank of France governor told Bloomberg Television. The view on the economy was backed Tuesday by data showing a surprise improvement in investor confidence in Germany that could help it rebound from a disappointing 2023.

“It’s too early to cry victory, but when you looked at what monetary policy achieved in last 12 months, we can be rather confident,” Villeroy said Tuesday. “Expect very probably a rate cut this year but the question of a season is a premature one.”

The comments come just over a week before the ECB next decides on borrowing costs, with economists expecting the deposit rate to be left at 4% for a third straight meeting. Against that backdrop, debate among Villeroy’s peers in Davos has focused on how soon it’s appropriate to start discussing looser policy.

On Monday, Robert Holzmann, one of the ECB’s top hawks, warned that cuts aren’t guaranteed this year, while Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said it’s premature to discuss the topic now.

Returning to the topic on Tuesday, Nagel argued that the ECB needs to see how wages and food prices develop.

“We still have a very high core inflation rate in Europe, in Germany, and that’s why it would be good to wait for the data,” he said during a panel discussion broadcast by n-tv. “Then we’ll decide in the Governing Council on where to take policy.”

ECB President Christine Lagarde has said it’s not possible to specify a date for rate cuts, and that any move will hinge on having certainty that inflation is cooling to 2%.

Money market wagers on the scope for interest-rate cuts this year price about six quarter-point reductions, with the first coming in April. Villeroy said the ECB does account for such expectations when it assesses financial conditions, but called the markets situation quite volatile compared with the central bank’s long-term view.

“I will not qualify market expectations at present,” he said. “We are probably be a bit more patient.”

The ECB must avoid obstinacy as well as haste when it comes to rates, according to Villeroy, who said the last mile of bringing down inflation won’t necessarily be tougher as consumer prices have softened swiftly so far.

“I am at once confident and patient, I am not complacent,” Villeroy said. “We are more confident than a year ago. Obviously our monetary policy has achieved much already, but we should remain patient — if not we could miss the target.”

The key trigger for a cut will be having an inflation outlook firmly at 2%, he said. Earlier Tuesday, an ECB survey showed consumer expectations for price gains at their lowest in more than 1 1/2 years.

“We must have the inflation outlook anchored around 2% — solidly and durably,” Villeroy said. “Solidly means we look at effective data including core inflation and wages; durably means we look at forecasts but also inflation expectations.”

--With assistance from Jana Randow, Alexander Weber, Mark Schroers and James Hirai.

(Updates with Nagel comments starting in sixth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.