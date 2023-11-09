(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said any talk of lowering borrowing costs in the coming months is too early, citing continued upside risks to inflation.

“We will see how things evolve month by month, but our approach now is to keep interest rates at this level long enough to reach our target,” Guindos told Slovenia’s Finance newspaper in an interview published Thursday. “Any discussion about lowering interest rates is clearly premature.”

The remarks echo those of Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel a day earlier and come after some of their colleagues on the ECB’s Governing Council began to speculate that officials could consider loosening monetary policy from about mid-2024.

“We have to be prudent and cautious, as there are some risks around the outlook for inflation over the next few months,” Guindos said. “We will continue taking a meeting-by-meeting and data-dependent approach to interest-rate decisions.”

