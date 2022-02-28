(Bloomberg) -- The impact of a euro-zone interest-rate hike would be quickly felt by Portuguese companies and families, according to the country’s central bank governor.

“The structure of credit in Portugal is dominated by variable interest rates, so transmission of interest rates to funding costs, both for households and firms, will be very fast,” Mario Centeno, a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, said in an interview in Lisbon on Monday. “So we need to be prepared for that.”

Centeno also said that Portugal has a “very low” exposure to Russia. He reckons the biggest impact from that country’s invasion of Ukraine may be indirect through the effect it has on the euro area as a whole.

Portugal’s 200 billion-euro ($224 billion) economy shrank 8.4% in 2020, when the pandemic struck. The government is counting on European Union recovery aid through 2025 to shake off the legacy of the coronavirus.

Centeno said the workforce has become more skilled over the last two decades, and the country now needs to generate jobs to match that, offering investors “predictability” about taxes and other factors.

“We need to attract demand for our labor,” said Centeno, who served as finance minister before becoming governor. “For that we need to remain an open economy, with predictable public finances.”

Portugal has the third-highest debt-to-gross domestic product ratio of the euro zone behind Greece and Italy. As with those countries, tourism plays a large role in its economy, representing about 15% of output and 9% of employment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.