(Bloomberg) -- Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco called for the European Central Bank to avoid stoking financial-market stress with its moves toward tighter monetary policy.

“What we should avoid is introducing in this context unnecessary tensions,” he told a press conference in Paris at the OECD after chairing a meeting of counterparts. “Central banks should try to select a trajectory that takes into consideration the factors underlying the increase in the inflation rates.”

Franco echoed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s remarks on Thursday before the ECB pledged moves to increase borrowing costs, a decision that prompted a surge in the country’s debt yields. The premier had stressed how inflation in the euro area is driven less by demand and more by supply, and that there’s still spare capacity to be found.

In such circumstances, “then increases in interest rates are less relevant,” said Franco, who like Draghi is a former Bank of Italy official. “Increases per se do not affect very much the macroeconomic scenario.”

The finance minister did acknowledge that consumer prices are rising even when volatile elements such as energy are stripped out.

“The inflation rate, which was close to zero is moving up,” he said. “Core inflation is increasing.”

Speaking alongside Franco on Friday, OECD chief Mathias Cormann endorsed the ECB decision.

“The ECB clearly signaled for some time the forward trajectory when it comes to monetary policy settings,” he said. “Clearly the decisions of the ECB were not unexpected and are entirely appropriate in all of the circumstances.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.