(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials said they’re in no hurry to lower interest rates, but kept alive the possibility of a move in April that’s become the focus of markets.

Bets on a cut that month intensified Thursday after investors deemed pushback by President Christine Lagarde to be weak. A day later, several of her colleagues stressed patience and a dependence on data in determining next steps. But they shied away from the June timetable they’d looked like converging around as recently as last week.

Asked about April, Lithuania’s Gediminas Simkus said: “I’m open-minded — I’ll see the data and I’ll decide.” As 2024 progresses, “the likelihood of a cut increases,” he told reporters in Vilnius.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Latvia’s Martins Kazaks said “confidence and patience” were the best ways to describe the ECB’s current thinking.

“Confidence because monetary policy is working — we see inflation has come down,” he said. “And patience — we’re data dependent, we’re not date-dependent. We’ll see what the data tell us.”

Just last week in Davos, several ECB policymakers offered a robust rejection of expectations for a spring move, with Lagarde herself suggesting the summer as a more likely point to begin undoing their historic monetary-tightening campaign.

Those remarks helped beat back traders’ bets, before they were stepped up again this week. Money markets now point to a near 90% chance of a quarter-point rate cut by April, with 146 basis points of easing expected for the whole year.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The Governing Council appears to have kept all its options open for April but the hawks are pushing to delay the first cut until June. If needed, they may try to use the pace of cuts as the adjustment variable – cut later but with larger steps. Barring a severe downturn, we still don’t see 50-bps cuts as a likely outcome, as the central bank seeks to gradually bring monetary policy to a yet undetermined neutral stance.”

—Maeva Cousin, senior euro-area economist

The only clear objection to April came from Estonia’s official Madis Muller, who said it would be reasonable to expect rates to remain on hold for the next “several” meetings as underlying inflation and wage growth remain elevated.

Even then, though, he said it’s “still too early to talk about the next interest rate decisions in a definite way.”

A key consideration for the ECB is whether the surprisingly strong labor market is softening, lowering the risk that elevated pay gains will keep price pressures high.

“We’d at least like to see the outcome of wage negotiations in the first quarter before we can have more certainty on the disinflation process,” Slovenia’s Bostjan Vasle said.

“We need more certainty before proceeding to the next steps,” he told Bloomberg. “My expectations still differ from market expectations.”

Lagarde on Thursday pointed to “stabilization” in some indicators on workers’ salaries, saying corporate profits are currently absorbing wage hikes, reducing the risk of second-round effects on prices.

Croatian central-bank chief Boris Vujcic denied that such messages constituted a dovish shift on the part of the ECB.

“It nicely reflected the discussion we had in the two days,” he told Bloomberg Television’s Maria Tadeo. “We need patience at the moment to get enough data to be confident that inflation is really firmly sustainably on the way to our medium-term target.”

Economists polled before this week’s ECB decision to hold the deposit rate at 4% predicted a first quarter-point cut in June and others in September, October and December.

Kazaks said another option would be go for larger cuts in exchange for waiting longer with the first move. “That will all be data-dependent,” he said.

Vujcic agreed that bigger steps were possible, though he described quarter-point increments as a “smoother way of running monetary policy.”

