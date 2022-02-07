(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:

European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said he expects an interest-rate increase as early as in the fourth quarter Negative yields are becoming an endangered species even in Europe, long the heartland for bonds that you have to pay to hold Inflation is smashing records and topping forecasts, and that’s prompted ECB President Christine Lagarde to walk back comments that a hike this year is “very unlikely”

Wealthy Spaniards are rushing to pull their money from a 29 billion-euro ($33 billion) investment vehicle industry as the government shuts down a tax loophole

The great raft of resignations that rattled Britain’s jobs market during the pandemic may be nearing its peak impact on the people’s wages

Two years after the pandemic sent the global economy into a deep but short recession, central bankers are withdrawing their emergency support -- and they’re moving faster than most had foreseen

Janet Yellen says there’s too much unfinished business to think about departing the role after just over a year on the job

India’s central bank postponed its interest-rate review by a day as the nation and its neighbors mourn the death of celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar

Bank Negara Malaysia signaled it’s not yet ready to withdraw policy support as the economy recovers, steering clear of the hawkish pivot undertaken by major central banks

Australian retail sales soared to a record high in the final three months of 2021, fueled by a combination of relaxed virus restrictions and holiday shopping that are set to underpin a robust rebound in the economy

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.