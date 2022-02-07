1h ago
ECB Rates, Goodbye Easy Money, Yellen’s Unfinished Job: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said he expects an interest-rate increase as early as in the fourth quarter
- Negative yields are becoming an endangered species even in Europe, long the heartland for bonds that you have to pay to hold
- Inflation is smashing records and topping forecasts, and that’s prompted ECB President Christine Lagarde to walk back comments that a hike this year is “very unlikely”
- Wealthy Spaniards are rushing to pull their money from a 29 billion-euro ($33 billion) investment vehicle industry as the government shuts down a tax loophole
- The great raft of resignations that rattled Britain’s jobs market during the pandemic may be nearing its peak impact on the people’s wages
- Two years after the pandemic sent the global economy into a deep but short recession, central bankers are withdrawing their emergency support -- and they’re moving faster than most had foreseen
- Janet Yellen says there’s too much unfinished business to think about departing the role after just over a year on the job
- India’s central bank postponed its interest-rate review by a day as the nation and its neighbors mourn the death of celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar
- Bank Negara Malaysia signaled it’s not yet ready to withdraw policy support as the economy recovers, steering clear of the hawkish pivot undertaken by major central banks
- Australian retail sales soared to a record high in the final three months of 2021, fueled by a combination of relaxed virus restrictions and holiday shopping that are set to underpin a robust rebound in the economy
- Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.