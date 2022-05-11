4h ago
ECB Rates, More Fed Half-Point Hikes, Ukraine Gas Spat: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The ECB should begin lifting rates from record lows in July if new forecasts next month continue to point to a strong inflation outlook, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel
- Euro-area nations must end massive pandemic-era spending and ensure public finances are sustainable, according to Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau
- Fed officials reinforced Chair Jerome Powell‘s message that half-point interest-rate increases are on the table in June and July
- Rate increases may lead to somewhat higher unemployment as the Fed attempts a “soft landing”
- Inflation is so bad Democrats tell President Joe Biden to “do more” for midterm elections
- Ukraine and Russia clashed over natural gas sent via pipelines to Europe in a spat that could disrupt supplies transiting the former Soviet Union nation for the first time since the war started
- Ukraine’s economy will plunge by almost a third in 2022, more than previously expected
- The EU is finalizing a plan to facilitate land exports of Ukraine’s stocks of food products, according to people familiar with the discussions
- The number of Britons living in destitution could reach 1 million over the next year unless the government takes urgent action to tackle the cost of living crisis, a think tank warned
- For many of Sweden’s highly indebted consumers, the Riksbank’s sudden interest-rate increase at the end of April marks the start of a new squeeze that officials have long fretted about
- Romania’s central bank raised interest rates more than expected, stepping up the pace of tightening as it struggles to tame inflation and catch up with regional peers
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen entered one of the most politically charged US debates on Tuesday, saying the economy would suffer if the Supreme Court significantly limits women’s access to abortion
