The ECB should begin lifting rates from record lows in July if new forecasts next month continue to point to a strong inflation outlook, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel Euro-area nations must end massive pandemic-era spending and ensure public finances are sustainable, according to Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau

Fed officials reinforced Chair Jerome Powell‘s message that half-point interest-rate increases are on the table in June and July Rate increases may lead to somewhat higher unemployment as the Fed attempts a “soft landing” Inflation is so bad Democrats tell President Joe Biden to “do more” for midterm elections

Ukraine and Russia clashed over natural gas sent via pipelines to Europe in a spat that could disrupt supplies transiting the former Soviet Union nation for the first time since the war started Ukraine’s economy will plunge by almost a third in 2022, more than previously expected The EU is finalizing a plan to facilitate land exports of Ukraine’s stocks of food products, according to people familiar with the discussions

The number of Britons living in destitution could reach 1 million over the next year unless the government takes urgent action to tackle the cost of living crisis, a think tank warned

For many of Sweden’s highly indebted consumers, the Riksbank’s sudden interest-rate increase at the end of April marks the start of a new squeeze that officials have long fretted about

Romania’s central bank raised interest rates more than expected, stepping up the pace of tightening as it struggles to tame inflation and catch up with regional peers

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen entered one of the most politically charged US debates on Tuesday, saying the economy would suffer if the Supreme Court significantly limits women’s access to abortion

