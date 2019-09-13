(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you into the weekend:

European Central Bank governors representing the core of the euro-area economy resisted President Mario Draghi’s ultimately successful bid to restart quantitative easing, according to officials; such a divided ECB puts governments under renewed pressure to step up with fiscal policy

Trump administration officials have discussed offering a limited trade agreement to China that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs, people familiar with the matter say

Meantime, China wants to boost purchases of pork from overseas, including the U.S. and European Union, according to people with knowledge of the plans

Bankers in Denmark are starting to get desperate after the central bank cut its main interest rate to a crisis low of minus 0.75%, with economists predicting more to come

Following a jumbo rate cut, Turkey’s new central banker is striking a balance that could keep both the president and markets at bay

Investors are hailing Greece’s plan for the early repayment of 3 billion euros in bailout funds as one of the strongest signs yet of its recovery from the economic devastation of the financial crisis

The power of consumers is becoming the last best hope for emerging market investors as global recession risks rise. But even that’s starting to crack

To contact the reporter on this story: Jiyeun Lee in Hong Kong at jlee1029@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.