(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank staff were concerned. After grilling more than half a dozen German and Austrian banks about their loans to property tycoon Rene Benko’s €23 billion ($25 billion) empire last year, they came away worried its lenders could be sitting on losses that they had yet to recognize.

With commercial real estate markets souring, the ECB challenged the finance providers on the value of the collateral pledged by Benko’s Signa, a conglomerate known for aggressive bets and a lack of transparency, and ultimately pushed some of them to write down the debt or build additional provisions for losses. Months later, the billionaire’s empire would implode in one of the largest real estate failures since the global financial crisis.

The probe, run by a dedicated team of about 20 regulators, marked the latest escalation of a supervisory campaign going back more than half a decade. And the ECB isn’t done yet scrutinizing risks in the plunging commercial real estate markets. Senior officials are now discussing fresh measures to ensure banks most exposed to vulnerable parts of the asset class can handle the fallout. These include further provisions and improving their collateral relative to loans.

With Benko’s web of companies tumbling, and more pain in the offing as office values fall and developers call it quits, officials at the ECB argue their proactive approach was prescient. While lenders such as Helaba and Raiffeisen Bank International AG are looking at potential losses on Signa loans, they and the wider industry appear well positioned to deal with the troubles in the asset class, the officials say.

Investors remain on edge. Earlier this year, they sold shares and bonds of smaller specialized banks such as Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG that have run up large commercial real estate exposures. The German bank’s securities have since recovered some losses.

Signa itself has blamed the ECB for its demise, saying the probe made it harder to raise money. Some bankers have chimed in with similar statements. The ECB has publicly rejected that view. Yet even a few national watchdogs who felt blindsided by the Signa probe say in private that they would have liked a different approach to avoid any perception that their action stigmatized the conglomerate.

This story is based on conversations with almost a dozen officials involved in the oversight process, who asked not to be named discussing internal information. Spokespeople for Signa, the ECB and the banks declined to comment.

The Signa case illustrates the delicate balance supervisors at the ECB have to tread. Euro area banks have €1.2 trillion of credit with commercial real estate as collateral, or 8.3% of their combined loan book, according to data from the European Banking Authority.

“Commercial real estate is particularly vulnerable” and has “a higher-than-average rate of non-performing loans,” Claudia Buch, who now chairs the ECB’s Supervisory Board, said in a speech on Tuesday. “We’re watching this very closely and also working with the banks to reduce the exposure to this type of risk.”

In theory, it’s in the ECB’s hands to encourage or restrict how banks lend in this part of the economy, potentially re-directing massive flows of credit and deciding over boom or bust for developers. While officials say they’re not in the business of determining which firms can get loans, they cite the probe as an example of the newfound sense of swagger at the ECB in its 10th year as the region’s top banking supervisor. The watchdog is seeking to encourage staff to focus on the biggest risks facing banks and spend less time ticking boxes.

The bolder approach with regard to Signa has taken some national officials by surprise. They privately express concerns about the risk of being seen to stigmatize a borrower in the eyes of its lenders. These people want to embed such in-depth reviews of single exposures within wider examinations of multiple borrowers to avoid stigma risk, a proposal seen as costly. Others fault the Signa probe for binding too many employees.

Still, all the officials defended the scrutiny of Signa as justified. While the probe didn’t reveal any threats to the solvency of individual banks, it highlighted deficiencies in their risk management and insufficient loss provisions in some cases, they said.

These officials, who help shape the ECB’s strategy, told Bloomberg that the continuous pressure on banks to improve risk management and build provisions for commercial real estate losses were a key reason why Europe’s banks now look well-equipped to weather the turmoil.

Some officials point to a meeting in late 2017 that established that commercial real estate was a key risk to focus on. Interest rates were still low and commercial property markets were booming. Yet as then-Supervisory Board Chair Daniele Nouy and her colleagues mapped out priorities from their conference room in Frankfurt’s Eurotower, they saw trouble ahead.

Officials from across the region who recall the meeting as well as discussions in the run-up say they saw that investors were taking on levels of debt that would be difficult to support, especially if borrowing costs rose. To make things worse, there were indications that developers were being enabled by return-hungry lenders with little understanding of the risks they were taking.

Nouy, a Frenchwoman who had set up the ECB’s oversight arm and developed a reputation for rigor, put the watchdog on one of its most intense courses of scrutiny. As the efforts got underway, memories of the role of commercial real estate in the 2008 credit crunch were still fresh for the officials trying to establish the new banking regulator.

The ECB started a campaign in 2018 which went on to scrutinize commercial real estate portfolios in Europe, the UK and the US at more than 40 banks. Its teams spent as many as three months at the premises of individual banks as they examined how they managed the associated risk, including the central issue of valuing collateral. Such on-site inspections are known to be rigorous and time-consuming, with some officials referring to them as “cracking the books.”

“The ECB was on the case,” said Valeriya Dinger, a professor of economics at the University of Osnabrueck in Germany. “The situation probably would be worse without the ECB’s scrutiny.”

As the findings trickled in, they confirmed the concerns initially expressed in the watchdog’s supervisory board and highlighted problems beyond banks’ commercial real estate lending. As staff involved later wrote, banks hadn’t fully learned the lessons from the 2008 crisis. In particular, they didn’t see the potential for significant losses if collateral values drop and defaults spike when a substantial number of debtors quickly run into distress.

Banks also didn’t know enough about their loans. The ECB cited the lack of an overview of borrowers who would face refinancing risks, something which is particularly relevant for so-called bullet or balloon loans where a large part of the debt only has to be repaid at maturity. The deficiencies even extended to a tenet of real estate investing: whether a building is in a prime location or not.

Valuations of buildings also emerged as an area of concern. Not only were banks slow to update these data, often supplied by external firms, officials also say their scrutiny showed that standards in individual European countries for assessing the worth of property differ widely. While the ECB interacted with valuers as part of its efforts, some banking regulators question whether the disparate group of firms that supply the information to banks merit further scrutiny.

The ECB sought to build out its expertise by contracting people from the commercial real estate industry such as appraisers. Together with its inspectors, the campaign has consisted of about 150 people.

“I think the biggest driver of their proactive approach this time round has to do with building in-house industry knowledge,” said Green Street analyst Peter Papadakos.

The central bank’s warnings haven’t always been on the mark. In the pandemic, the ECB cited a “severe but plausible scenario” in which banks’ non-performing loans across asset classes could surge to €1.4 trillion, well above the levels of the financial and sovereign debt crises. Ultimately, hundreds of billions of euros of taxpayer guarantees and other stimulus measures meant banks faced few loan defaults.

Still, efforts to curtail risks in commercial real estate were given renewed impetus when the pandemic brought fresh challenges for the asset class. While the sudden onset had delayed the prospect that interest rates would rise, social-distancing measures put in place at the time were hitting the hospitality and retail sectors hard. Offices faced pressure as entire buildings were temporarily vacated and large groups of people started working from home, a trend that continues to hurt prices today.

The ECB started a further review in 2021, which initially covered 32 banks, to see how prepared they were for managing emerging risks for loans to offices and retail businesses in their home markets. The watchdog narrowed that group to 15 and looked at the effects of higher construction costs, a “normalization” of interest rates, the divergence between buildings that are in prime locations and those that aren’t, as well issues related to climate change.

As the findings continue to feed into the ECB’s efforts to ensure banks have a grip on their commercial real estate risks, some lenders will face more pressure as a result, including those exposed to pain points such as the US market, offices or retail, the people said. This will probably entail demands for higher provisions to address the ECB’s concerns about collateral, they added.

“It was important for the ECB to warn early on this one,” Dinger said of the commercial real estate market. “If in the future they have to ask banks to build capital levels or hold off making shareholder payouts, then they can point to the fact that they got this one right.”

--With assistance from Jack Sidders, Neil Callanan, Marton Eder and Stephan Kahl.

