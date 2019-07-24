(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

European Central Bank policy makers have plenty of reasons to wait until September before committing to more stimulus

One of the few remaining ECB Governing Council members who was in office before Lehman Brothers collapsed will attend his final monetary-policy meeting in Frankfurt this week

Economic uncertainty is increasing at an alarming pace and the ECB is right to be anxious about its effects on the euro-area economy, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Maeva Cousin

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and senior officials are set to travel to China Monday for the first high-level negotiations since talks broke down in May

China’s central bank chief said rates are currently at an appropriate level and he will make decisions based on domestic considerations

Struggling to hit inflation targets, central banks around the world are debating whether they need to alter what they’re aiming for

The Bank of Japan will probably lower its inflation forecast for this fiscal year and could also downgrade some of its economic growth projections at its meeting next week, according to people familiar with the matter

Australia’s central bank will lower interest rates twice more and could adopt a package with the second easing to allow lenders to pass on the reduction in full, Westpac Banking Corp. Chief Economist Bill Evans said

To contact the reporter on this story: Enda Curran in Hong Kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Jiyeun Lee

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.