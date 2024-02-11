(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno said he would prefer that interest rates fall gradually and in a steady way instead of dropping more rapidly.

“In the logic of stability, I would prefer that interest rates fall in a gradual way, without hesitations, rather than in a hurry,” the Portuguese central bank governor said in an interview published Saturday on TSF radio’s website. “Normally, when central banks have to act in a more rapid way, it means that something isn’t going well in this process.”

Centeno also said:

“All the indicators we have show that inflation has been falling - in truth, at a pace that’s faster than the one at which it rose. We have an objective of 2% for inflation in the medium term.”

“A cut in interest rates doesn’t happen only when inflation reaches 2%. That’s not how it works, because we know that there’s a convergence to that figure. And, as long as that convergence is anchored, firm and sustained, monetary policy can and should react.”

“The most important factor of credibility of monetary policy is our determination to fight inflation, because inflation has negative effects greater than those we could expect from the increase in interest rates.”

“Monetary policy should be calibrated to not do too much. Because if we do too much, we can have a perverse effect on inflation, it can fall beyond 2%, and that’s something undesirable.”

“We won’t bring the interest rate again to very low figures,” Centeno said. Desirably, once rates start falling, they won’t need to revert to levels close to what existed before the inflationary process, “because those figures are considered perverse for economic growth and for financial stability in the euro area.”

“So when we say it will start to fall, it won’t go back to those previous figures but will stabilize, ideally, at figures close to 2%, which is the neutral rate.”

