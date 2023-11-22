(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno said inflation expectations are holding near policymakers’ target.

“In recent months, we’ve seen how these expectations remain firmly anchored” around 2%, he told an event Wednesday in Lisbon. “If anything happened in the last few weeks, it was the reinforcement of this result.”

