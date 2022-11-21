(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank can afford to reduce the pace of interest-rate hiking after two 75 basis-point increases, according to Governing Council member Mario Centeno.

The Portuguese central bank chief said he sees room for borrowing costs to rise more, adding that “I think there are conditions in place -- many conditions -- for the increase to be less than that number” at the Dec. 15 decision.

The ECB has already raised rates by 200 basis points since July and is likely to move again at its next meeting. Markets are currently pricing in a half-point hike and people familiar with the matter said last week that there currently is no momentum for a bigger move.

Still, Austrian central banker Robert Holzmann said on Monday that he would support a 75 basis-point step, if upcoming inflation data on Nov. 30 don’t show a major slowdown in price growth. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane signaled that the question would arise in due course whether to start to tighten with “slower increments.”

All policymakers agree that the ECB needs to continue to fight record inflation.

“We have to invert this tendency of inflation so that we can have more predictability of monetary policy in the next few months,” Centeno, who is among the more dovish officials, said at an event in Lisbon on Monday.

The ECB is also set to lay out the key principles that will apply for the process known as quantitative tightening at its December meeting, with the actual reduction of its balance sheet not expected to kick off until next year.

“We have a wide set of instruments at the ECB,” Centeno said. “The interest-rate instrument is the preferred instrument to fight inflation. When inflation reaches its peak and its trajectory becomes predictable, other instruments may come to be used. We have to reduce the size of our balance sheet.”

(Updates with QT in final paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.