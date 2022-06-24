(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno said a new anti-crisis tool under development has no specific target for the bond spreads of embattled euro-zone members.

The Bank of Portugal chief said the instrument will fight so-called fragmentation -- unwarranted jumps in government bond yields -- before it takes hold, allowing officials to focus on combating record inflation.

“It’s a complement to the normalization of monetary policy,” Centeno said Friday. “There’s no objective regarding specific spread values. The intensification of these fragmentation situations don’t come down to one indicator.”

With investors preparing for the first interest-rate increase in a decade, a jump this month in Italian bond yields prompted the ECB to hold an emergency meeting over how to respond. As well as devising the new instrument, officials will redirect the proceeds of maturing debt from its pandemic portfolio to keep markets in check.

“This instrument will certainly demonstrate the determination of the Eurosystem and the board of governors to contain these risks of fragmentation,” Centeno said.

