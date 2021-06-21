(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said accelerating U.S. inflation that prompted the Federal Reserve to shift its view of price risks will have only a limited impact in the euro area.

Spillovers can occur “through the direct channel of imported goods originating in the United States and through several indirect trade or expectations mechanisms,” Lagarde told lawmakers in the European Parliament on Monday. Overall, the effects on euro-area inflation “are expected to be moderate,” she said.

That view highlights the difference in threat assessments between the ECB from the Fed, which last week published projections showing officials pulled forward expectations of the timing and pace of interest-rate increases.

Analysts predict a signal in August -- at the Fed’s annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming -- or September, that the Fed is ready to reduce bond buying, with the actual announcement later this year. Such a move would probably come earlier than a policy shift at the ECB, raising the possibility of market moves spilling into the euro area.

The euro already has weakened since the last Fed meeting and traded at about $1.19 at 4:35 p.m. in Frankfurt on Monday, compared to more than $1.23 in early January.

