(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy maker Benoit Coeure said private stablecoins could challenge the global primacy of the dollar, backing Bank of England Governor Mark Carney’s call for work on an international central-bank digital currency.

Speaking at a conference on the Future of the International Monetary System in Luxembourg on Tuesday, Coeure said the wave of globalization and rapid evolution of online services has boosted consumer demand for payment services that work across borders and are faster. That’s something that initiatives like Facebook Inc.’s Libra are trying to cater to, but the trade-off could be weaker security -- and that’s where central banks come into play.

“In specific circumstances, and if allowed to develop, private digital forms of money could challenge the supremacy of the US dollar more easily, and faster, than currencies issued by other sovereigns,” Coeure, who also chairs G7 working group on stablecoins, said. “The next natural step would be for global central banks to join forces and jointly investigate the feasibility of central bank digital currencies based on common technical standards.”

Carney used a U.S. Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last month to set out his idea for a digital currency that would eventually replace the dollar’s dominance in international transactions. He said that would be preferable to allowing another national currency such as China’s renminbi to take the dollar’s place.

“In the longer term, we need to change the game,” Carney said then. “When change comes, it shouldn’t be to swap one currency hegemon for another.”

International currency use has been plagued by inertia, Coeure said. Despite the creation of the euro two decades ago, crossborder e-commerce in the euro area hasn’t taken off. Only one-third of European e-shoppers make purchases from sellers in other European Union countries.

Systems that provide the convenience and speed of networks such as Facebook could prove a game changer. The question is whether they can provide the stability of traditional currencies, and global regulators are trying to investigate that, he said.

The working group Coeure chairs is likely to provide policy recommendations on stablecoins by the time of the next International Monetary Fund-World Bank Annual Meetings in mid-October.

“Libra has undoubtedly been a wake-up call for central banks to strengthen their efforts to improve existing payment systems,” he said. “This by itself is undoubtedly a win-win situation for the global community.”

