Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the European Central Bank will act if needed to support the economy and could even be facing such a decision within months.

The comments from the ECB’s markets chief add to the dovish tone coming from Frankfurt after President Mario Draghi said officials are determined to act, and even raised the prospect of interest-rate cuts or QE.

Coeure said in a Financial Times interview that the ECB was “talking about contingency planning.” However, he also noted that policy makers “might very well be at some point during our next few meetings facing a situation where risks have materialized.”

The remarks come ahead of the ECB’s annual symposium in Sintra, Portugal, which kicks off Monday evening with remarks from Draghi. Policy loosening is also on the horizon for Federal Reserve, which meets this week. Investors are primed for them to indicate a willingness to lower the U.S. benchmark rate in coming months.

“The constellation of prices in the bond market paints a picture of the global economy which is very bleak,” Coeure told the FT. “Central banks should never ignore market signals. They shouldn’t follow them blindly either.”

German 10-year bond yields dropped below zero in early May and are now at -0.255%, close to a record low. A markets measure of euro-area inflation expectations has also plunged.

Coeure said the risks associated with loose policy wouldn’t deter the ECB from acting, according to the FT interview. “If the conclusion would be that cutting rates was the best option, then we would have to consider the impact of negative rates on financial intermediation, especially on banks,” he said.

Coeure is seen by some as a candidate for the ECB’s top job when Draghi retires at the end of October. He said the president needs to understand politics as much as economics.

“Monetary policy is not the only game in town and in many cases needs supporting action,” he said. ““If you want to see the fiscal response or regulatory response that will help monetary policy, you need the ability to talk to political leaders, respecting our different mandates.”

