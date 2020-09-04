(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

The European Central Bank is likely to step up its crisis response later this year, according to economists, with a faltering recovery and a stronger euro threatening to exacerbate price declines The ECB’s emergency stimulus program is endangering the region’s climate-change objectives by “feeding a natural gas frenzy,” environmental campaigners say

German manufacturing continued its recovery in July, albeit at a dramatically slower pace, with orders rising for a third month after restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic were relaxed

The U.K. is one of the first countries in Europe to start withdrawing emergency measures that helped the economy through the pandemic, a move that could imperil millions of jobs

Growing unease among central banks about the slumping dollar has ignited speculation that a fresh currency war could be on the horizon

It’s U.S. jobs report day, here’s what to expect U.S. unemployment-claims figures gave a mixed picture of the labor market, as the adjusted and unadjusted figures moved in different directions Two Fed officials downplayed the chances of updated public guidance on the path of interest rates at their upcoming policy meeting

The poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny with a military-grade nerve agent has triggered the strongest threat of new sanctions against Russia in months, battering its bonds and currency -- and lowering the odds of an interest-rate cut

Women are starting to be paid almost as much as men -- at least when they’re newly hired, a report shows

Sweden’s central bank’s corporate bond purchase program has been criticized for a lack of ambition and poor timing. Now concerns are being raised about how the bonds will be purchased

France could extend the furlough program it created to protect jobs during the pandemic, the country’s finance minister said

