(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said the natural rate of interest that neither stimulates nor slows the economy is probably “around or slightly above 1%,” citing available estimates that he says are subject to uncertainty.

That level could serve as a “benchmark” to inform the path of ECB policy normalization as officials prepare to lift interest rates for the first time in more than a decade in a bid to quell record inflation, the Bank of Spain governor said in a speech on Tuesday.

Slovak Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said in a Reuters interview earlier on Tuesday that the neutral rate to which the ECB should lift interest rates is “closer to 2%.”

De Cos also said:

“Net purchases under the APP should conclude in early July so that the first interest rate rise can be made during that month and we can exit the current negative rates” at the end of the third quarter

“The first interest rate rise could be followed by further increases”

“Interest rate increases should be gradual. The aim is to avoid abrupt movements, which could be particularly harmful in a setting as uncertain as the current one” “This gradualism is also justified by the relatively short distance between the current level of policy rates and the estimates for the long-run natural interest rate”

The ECB’s normalization process “will be data-dependent and reflect our evolving assessment of the inflation outlook”

NOTE: Euro-Zone Inflation Hits Record as ECB Mulls How Quickly to Hike

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.