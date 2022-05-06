May 6, 2022
ECB’s Elderson Says Weaker Data Don’t Suggest Recession So Far
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Executive Board member Frank Elderson said economic figures currently don’t suggest the war in Ukraine has pushed the euro area into recession.
Commenting in a Twitter Q&A on Friday, Elderson also said the ECB “will decide on the next step for the normalization of our policies in June.”
Elderson also said:
- “The war is weighing significantly on activity, but it also pushes up inflation, mainly through higher energy prices”
- The ECB must “ensure that high inflation does not get entrenched in people’s expectations”
- “We are ready to use a wide range of instruments to address fragmentation, including the possible flexibility under the PEPP’s reinvestments”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.