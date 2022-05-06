(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Executive Board member Frank Elderson said economic figures currently don’t suggest the war in Ukraine has pushed the euro area into recession.

Commenting in a Twitter Q&A on Friday, Elderson also said the ECB “will decide on the next step for the normalization of our policies in June.”

Elderson also said:

“The war is weighing significantly on activity, but it also pushes up inflation, mainly through higher energy prices”

The ECB must “ensure that high inflation does not get entrenched in people’s expectations”

“We are ready to use a wide range of instruments to address fragmentation, including the possible flexibility under the PEPP’s reinvestments”

