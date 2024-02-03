22h ago
ECB’s Elderson Sees ‘Good Progress’ on Bringing Inflation to 2%
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- “As we’ve shown for almost the past two years and demonstrated again last week: we’re determined to bring inflation back down to our target of 2% and we’re making good progress,” European Central Bank Executive Board member Frank Elderson said in an interview with De Volkskrant.
- “It’s a misconception that we would have to choose between price stability and climate risks”
- “How can we ignore that floods in Slovenia caused 5% of national income in damages? How can we ignore rises in food prices, when we know that temperatures will continue to rise for decades to come?”
- “Even if we didn’t care one iota about the climate, we would fail in our mandate if we stuck our heads in the sand on this issue”
