(Bloomberg) -- “As we’ve shown for almost the past two years and demonstrated again last week: we’re determined to bring inflation back down to our target of 2% and we’re making good progress,” European Central Bank Executive Board member Frank Elderson said in an interview with De Volkskrant.

“It’s a misconception that we would have to choose between price stability and climate risks” “How can we ignore that floods in Slovenia caused 5% of national income in damages? How can we ignore rises in food prices, when we know that temperatures will continue to rise for decades to come?” “Even if we didn’t care one iota about the climate, we would fail in our mandate if we stuck our heads in the sand on this issue”

