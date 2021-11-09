(Bloomberg) -- European banks have used the pandemic to start tackling long-standing issues that weigh on their profitability compared to U.S. competitors, according to their top regulator.

“There has been a long period in which European banks seemed to be waiting for the Godot of interest rates increasing and rebuilding their margins,” Andrea Enria, who chairs the European Central Bank’s Supervisory Board, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Maria Tadeo. “With the pandemic they understood that they need to take action.”

Enria said European banks’ lagging profitability is rooted in “structural weaknesses” like cost inefficiency, business models that lack focus and insufficient investments in digital technology. Still, Enria welcome the fact that European banks have beat earnings estimates for six straight quarters and are generating profits at pre-pandemic levels two years ahead of their own expectations.

