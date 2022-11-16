(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos expects a “sizable” early repayment of its so-called TLTRO loans to banks, and reckons that will help ease a collateral shortage in the financial system.

“Always at year-end, as you know perfectly, we see more tensions in terms of the scarcity,” he told reporters Wednesday in Frankfurt, highlighting how policy makers have already taken action. Last week, they increased the amount of securities that euro-area central banks can lend out against cash collateral.

“Simultaneously, the repayment of TLTRO will create a little bit of relief, additional relief,” he said.

Estimates vary widely on how much of the €2.1 trillion ($2.2 trillion) in outstanding cash will be returned to the ECB this month -- the first available opportunity for repayments. Guindos spoke on the day that marks a deadline for banks to notify the ECB if they want to do so.

He also said officials will consider in December whether to stop reinvesting securities bought up as part of monetary stimulus.

“We will discuss about the reduction of our balance sheet,” Guindos said. “I think this is important in terms of both to reduce the excess liquidity that we see in the marketplace, and secondly as well to alleviate the situation of scarcity of collateral.”

The quantitative tightening that will ensue from shrinking the balance sheet will require “prudence,” he said, predicting that the ECB will seek to do so “passively.”

Questioned on whether euro-area officials should follow the Federal Reserve with a so-called reverse repo operation to ease collateral scarcity, Guindos was unconvinced.

Tensions in the US are “more acute” and “much sharper that in the euro area.”

