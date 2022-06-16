22h ago
ECB’s Guindos: Markets Shouldn’t Doubt Resolve on Fragmentation
(Bloomberg) -- Investors shouldn’t question the European Central Bank’s resolve to undue prevent panic on government bond markets as interest rise from record lows, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.
- “Markets should have no doubts about how determined we are to address fragmentation,” Guindos tells Greek newspaper Ta Nea in interview
- Commenting a day after the ECB accelerated the completion of a new anti-fragmentation instrument, Guindos says deviations in bond yields of euro-area members has “always been a concern for the Governing Council”
- Guindos also says record inflation will only gradually start to come down later this year
- “Inflation is more persistent and broad-based than we thought some months ago, but it will continue declining in 2023 and 2024”
- Future decisions on interest rates “will be data-driven”
