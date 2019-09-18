(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos restated the institution’s call for euro-zone governments to increase efforts to support the economy.

“Monetary policy can’t be the only option,” Guindos said at an event in Madrid on Wednesday. “If we want to face the economic situation, fiscal policy must play its part to face the deceleration along with monetary policy, and it must be done in a coordinated way, in an institutionally integrated way.”

Those countries that the budget capacity to do so should act, while those with less sustainable deficits should maintain a prudent policy, he added.

The comments echo Mario Draghi’s remarks last week that “it’s high time for the fiscal policy to take charge.” The ECB president had just revealed a major monetary stimulus package encompassing an interest-rate cut, renewed asset purchases and more generous terms for long-term bank loans.

