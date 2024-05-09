(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank won’t commit to what will happen beyond its planned June rate cut, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.

“We have been very, very clear and transparent about our June decision,” the Spanish official said at an event in Madrid. “Afterwards, we will be dependent on the data and we do not want to commit to any path.”

Debate among ECB officials is heating up over how rapidly policy can be loosened following an initial rate reduction in June. With the economy having endured a mild recession in the latter half of last year, some want to help buoy a recovery, while others worry about uncertainty particularly over the trajectory of wages.

Guindos’ comments follow similar statements by Governing Council member and Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel, who said last month that a June decision to cut rates doesn’t necessarily have to kick off a series.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.